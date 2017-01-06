Thor Ragnarok shares first look, reveals plot synopsis. See pic

Can Thor survive a fight with Hulk without his hammer? Who would dare to make Bruce Banner so furious. Can Thor survive a fight with Hulk without his hammer? Who would dare to make Bruce Banner so furious.

The last time we met Thor, he was seen conversing with Dr Stephen Vincent Strange in the post credit scene of Dr Strange, the Marvel Superhero film, which release on 2016. In the first official look of Marvel’s next big outing, Thor Ragnarok, the comic book franchise shared a behind-the-scene moment between Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi on the Thor: Ragnarok set.

Chris Hemsworth looked every bit the god of thunder in the first look of the film. Marvel has announced that the two Avengers, Thor and Hulk will battle each other when they cross paths in Ragnarok. The two were missing when the Civil War took place between Iron Man and Captain America.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilisation – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!”,” said the Marvel Synopsis.

Also read: Doctor Strange becomes Marvel’s highest-grossing solo movie

Can Thor survive a fight with Hulk without his hammer? Who would dare to make Bruce Banner so furious.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd