Thor Ragnarok poster: Thor has a new weapon and it is not the hammer

Thor Ragnarok poster: Chris Hemsworth, our very own Thor remains equally charming in his new looks. Thor Ragnarok poster: Chris Hemsworth, our very own Thor remains equally charming in his new looks.

After Logan, Guardians Of Galaxy and Spiderman: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok seems to be the next big film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The team released a fresh new poster featuring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Mark Ruffalo. The last time you met Thor, he was in a meeting with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the post credit scene of the Marvel film. In the upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok, they will be reuniting again. Sadly this time our favourite superhero will no longer bear his long golden hair. Nevertheless, our very own Thor remains equally charming in his new look.

The Avenger, who once fearlessly fought his enemies, bore the most strained expression in the poster of the film. His iconic hammer got destroyed and he has to save Asgard with the help of his sword. Look towards the right and you will notice that not all hope is lost for Asgard. His fellow Avenger Hulk is also sharing space on the poster, assuring fans that this won’t be the end of Thor.

Asgard has been threatened by the presence of Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, who finds a spot on the left side of the poster. Being the antagonist, she has been dressed in black with a rather impressive headdress. You can barely recognise her as the actor you once saw in films like Blue Jasmine, Cinderella, Robin Hood to name a few.

Recently director Taika Waititi took to Twitter and clarified the run time of the film.”RUMOR: The run-time for #ThorRagnarok is reportedly 2 hours and 10 minutes long! http://goo.gl/W3ihwU ,” wrote a non verified Marvel page. Retweeting the post, he said, “Try 90. But it has 40 minutes of credits!!!” he said.

Try 90. But it has 40 minutes of credits!!! http://t.co/ZcIjgZx477 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 23, 2017

Thor: Ragnorok will release in theaters on November 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd