Watch Thor Ragnarok new trailer: Doctor Strange makes a grand entry. Is he telling Thor about Hela’s evil plans?

Thor Ragnarok new trailer: Doctor Strange played by actor Benedict Cumberbatch takes away major limelight from Chris Hemsworth. Thor Ragnarok new trailer: Doctor Strange played by actor Benedict Cumberbatch takes away major limelight from Chris Hemsworth.

The buzz around Marvel Cinematic Universe is only increasing by the day. The studio is smartly playing its cards, way before its Avengers: Infinity War strikes next year. With its upcoming Thor: Ragranok just months away from release, its makers have unveiled the third trailer of the film. And if you saw Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s return in the first one, the might of Hulk in the second, then the latest promo is all about actor Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange and why he can sweep away any plot of MCU with his sheer brilliance and screen presence.

Thor: Ragranok is the third film in the Thor franchise. Until now, we know that Thor is jailed on the other side of universe, sans his Mjolnir, while his realm, the Asgard is on the verge of Ragnarok, the doom at the hands of the powerful villain Hela, played by veteran Cate Blanchett. But before Thor saves his Asgardian civilization, he has to survive the deadly gladiatorial fight against Hulk without his hammer. His fellow Avenger is surely not an ally this time, or maybe he is. The conversation between the two super heroes make us doubt whether the God of Thunder really won the fight against Bruce Banner. So where does Doctor Strange fit in all this?

The new international trailer for Thor: Ragnarok gives us a new piece of footage with an appearance by Doctor Strange. Marvel’s Japanese social media accounts posted the third trailer where we see Benedict Cumberbatch telling Thor, “I sense a great change in your future.” Is he pointing at the might of Hela which will be a challenge for Thor? This new trailer can also be connected to the post-credits of Doctor Strange which had the two heroes speaking about Asgar and its events.

The Japanese trailer of Thor: Ragnarok runs with the film’s title as ‘Thor: Battle Royale’. We still wonder what it is pointing at. However, this is surely a better suited name for this new film from the Marvel. Do you agree?

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok also features Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Jeff Goldblum. The much-awaited film releases on November 6.

