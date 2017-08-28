Thor Ragnarok: New footage of Thor and Hulk fight is the best thing about this Marvel film so far, watch video

Thor faces off with the Incredible Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok. Thor faces off with the Incredible Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Ragnarok is one of the most awaited films this year, and its makers are playing their cards well by releasing its regular posters and trailers. Only few days back we saw the latest international poster, and now a new video has been unveiled where we get to see some unseen footage from the movie. The hype surrounding the film is just too much and that’s not only because of its star cast. Fans are excited to see the gladiatorial duel between two of the strongest Avengers – Thor and Hunk. As battles between superheroes are in fashion (Batman vs Superman in the film of the same name and Captain American vs Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War), it was natural that the next Thor film will follow suit.

The Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum, is overseeing the battle and seems to be having a great time. It would be really interesting to see the battle especially considering Thor aka Chris Hemsworth has lost his hammer Mjolnir, thanks to Hela, the Goddess of Death who is the supervillain of the film. Even without that, Thor is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with but who he is facing is a being with unlimited strength and whose power increases with his never ending anger. This is the first time we have seen substantial footage showing the titanic battle between these two.

Thanks to the trailer, we know that Thor and Hulk later bond and that means both of them survive this fight. Thor: Ragnarok is a mini Avengers film in the sense that it also includes a team of superheroes taking on a common enemy – Hela, played by the brilliant Cate Blanchett. Of course, Hela is not to be trifled with, as it would take the entire strength of Thor, Hulk, Loki and Valkyrie. What makes this movie even more exciting is it also has Anthony Hopkins’ Odin, Idris Elba’s Heimdall and – wait for it – Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Thor: Ragnarok will be out on November 3 and we can hardly wait.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd