Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige: Matt Damon’s cameo in Thor Ragnarok was very surreal

Matt Damon had a cameo in Chris Hemsworth starrer film, Thor: Ragnarok Matt Damon had a cameo in Chris Hemsworth starrer film, Thor: Ragnarok

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said seeing actor Matt Damon dressed as Loki in a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok was a “very surreal” moment for him. Damon shocked Feige by taking up the part, where the actor had to dress up as Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) in the movie, with Chris Hemsworth in the title role.

Talking to Collider, the MCU prez said, “Who could be Loki? We didn’t have any brilliant ideas. At one point, off handedly, Mr Hemsworth goes, ‘Well what if I ask my friend Matt?’ I said, ‘Matt who?’

“He said, ‘My friend, Matt Damon. Okay. Sure. Sure Chris, ask your friend Matt Damon. Give me a break. He’s not doing this.’ ‘Oh he’s gonna do it. He’s flying down.’ The next thing I know, Matt Damon is on set in a full Loki costume, full Loki wig… It is very surreal and very amazing.” The film, directed by Taika Waititi, also featured Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Ragnarok became one of the highest earning superhero films this year. Although some trade gurus in India predicted that the film might not bring great numbers since Thor as a stand-alone Avenger does not seem to have a strong fan base in the country, director Taika Waititi’s film happily proved everyone wrong. The film has earned Rs 72.91 crore in India withing three weeks. We are yet to see if the film will sweep DC Comics’ Justice League in its lifetime collection. Justice League released last weekend.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd