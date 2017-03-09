Thor Ragnarok first look: What happened to Chris Hemsworth’s long, smooth hair? See pics

The first pictures from Thor: Ragnarok have arrived and it gives a sneak-peek at the key characters — Chris Hemsworth as the titular God of Thunder, Cate Blanchett as Goddess of Death or Hela and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Thor looks quite different from his usual appearance in the past few films. He was last seen in Dr Strange in the post-credit scene even then his looks were as charming as they were when he first came in as a superhero. During an interview with foreign press, the actor spoke about his character.

Thor is very different in this film as his long locks and hammer Mjolnir are gone. He is now wielding a sword instead.

“It was nice not to have to sit in the makeup chair for that hour each morning,” the actor says. “It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character.”

Hela comes out of her prison and is out for blood in this third movie.

“She’s been locked away for millennia getting more and more cross, and then, with a mistake, she gets unleashed and she ain’t getting back in that box,” explains the actress who learned Brazilian martial art, capoeira for the role.

More from the world of Entertainment:

On set with Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Director Taika Waititi.

On set with Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum)

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

Hela (Cate Blanchett)

Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

The vengeful queen attacks Thor and sends him to a desolate planet called Sakaar as a gladiator.

“(Sakaar is) basically where every wormhole across the universe dumps out its trash, so you get people from all walks of life with all sorts of incredible abilities and powers,” Hemsworth says.

“No one cares what prince or king Thor may have been in another world. Also, his strength is pretty easily matched with those he finds himself amongst,” he adds.

In his exile, Thor is forced to face off a familiar face, The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). There is also a first look at Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman had a hilarious Twitter spat, Deadpool won

The Elder wears a colorful gold-blue-red outfit for his first appearance in the Marvel Universe. Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. It’s directed by Taika Waititi

The movie slated for November 3.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd