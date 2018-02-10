Thor Ragnarok deleted scene is all about Jeff Goldblum’s charmingly unhinged Grandmaster

Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster was one of the best things about Thor: Ragnarok. Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster was one of the best things about Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Ragnarok was one of the best superheroes movies of 2017. With its heady mixture of stunningly beautiful imagery, exciting action and trademark Taika Watiti humour, Ragnarok was not only irresistible, it also revived the Thor franchise that had been one of the farthest corners of the galaxy that is Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everybody has their favourite parts of the film. Some like Chris Hemsworth and his portrayal of the God (not Lord, mind you) of Thunder, some like Tom Hiddleston’s wiggly Loki, some others like Tessa Thompson’s badass Valkyrie and some prefer Mark Ruffalo’s green rage monster, Hulk.

Mine was Jeff Goldblum’s ridiculously funny Grandmaster, the owner of the planet Sakaar, where Thor found Hulk, Loki, and Valkyrie. Goldblum, like a fine wine, gets better with age. All the exhilarating action and colourful visuals aside, his scenes were the ones I enjoyed the most.

And this is why this deleted scene, that would presumably be included in the home video disc release of the film, has delighted me. We saw Jeff Goldblum showing his unhinged side as the Grandmaster, presiding over battles to deaths on his home planet Sakaar. The scene shows Thor sitting in a room, somewhere on Sakaar, and watching the Grandmaster on a hologram, doing… well, doing what Grandmaster would do.

And this involves the ‘action’ with some aliens which we assume is happening inside the ship that Thor and company stole to escape Sakaar. The infamous orgy ship. After a while, Bruce Banner appears with a bowl of food. Thor, awkwardly, turns off the hologram. Valkyrie, too, makes an appearance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd