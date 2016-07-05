Thor: Ragnarok begins filming

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have started filming for “Thor: Ragnarok,” the upcoming edition in the franchise. Actors Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have started filming for “Thor: Ragnarok,” the upcoming edition in the franchise.

The movie is being helmed by Taika Waititi, best known for his directorial work in “What We do in the Shadows,”

reported Entertainment Weekly.

Marvel co-president Louis D’Esposito wished director, the cast, and crew good luck as production picked up in Australia.

“Best of luck to @TaikaWaititi and the whole cast and crew of #ThorRagnarok . July 4 they started filming. Australia

is in the future,” he tweeted.

The 40-year-old helmer posted a picture from the movie set. “@MrPeytonReed @louisde2 Pretty sweet 1st day. Look at all these people who turned up to work. #Blessed #support pic.twitter.com/xJQdJzyFwR,” he tweeted.

Though, Thor is a regular in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he didn’t make an apperance “Captain America: Civil War,” same goes for Ruffalo’s “Hulk.”

The movie also stars Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, and Karl Urban.

It is set to hit the big screen on November 3, 2017.

