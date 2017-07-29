Thor Ragnarok actor Chris Hemsworth kisses onscreen father Anthony Hopkins

Thor: Ragnarok will hit the theatres on November 3. Thor: Ragnarok will hit the theatres on November 3.

Chris Hemsworth who plays superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films was found kissing his onscreen father and veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who plays Odin in the MCU films on the left cheeck. On the other hand, director of Thor Ragnarok, Taika Waititi kissed hI’m on the right cheek and thr three of the looked adorable. This hilarious and heartwarming photo straight from the sets was shared by Taika Waititi on his Instagram account. Thor: Ragnarok will release later this year and also features Thor’s Avengers teammate Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo.

Taika Watiti wrote, “By Odin’s Beard, it’s Mr NZ and Mr Aus sharing an Anzac kiss through a sweaty Anthony Hopkins filter. You guys think I just fuck around all day hanging out with celebrities, but really I’m creating cultural ties and spiritual understanding between the different peoples of the world… through dumb photos.”

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor engages in a gladiatorial battle with Hulk and then makes a team with Bruce Banner, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to take down Hela played by Cate Blanchett. Hela, the goddess of death has taken over Asgard and also destroyed Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. Blanchett’s character is based on Norse goddess Hel who was appointed the goddess of death by Odin himself.

It is unclear what role Anthony Hopkins will play in the film but judging by the trailer he does not help Thor in the fight against Hela. That means he is either busy somewhere else or indisposed due to Odinsleep. Or as some have said, he is in exile and after losing his memory is spending his days on earth.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theatres on November 3.

