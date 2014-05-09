There’s nothing sexual about Willow’s bed photo: Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith: there was nothing sexual about that picture or that situation. (Reuters)

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence regarding the fuss over pictures of her daughter Willow Smith lying in bed with shirtless actor Moises Arias, insisting there is nothing sexual in it.

Former ‘Hannah Montana’ actor Arias, 20, caused a storm when he posted a black-and-white picture of him topless on a bed alongside 13-year-old Will Smith’s singer daughter on his Instagram page earlier this week, reported Ace Showbiz.

“Here’s the deal: there was nothing sexual about that picture or that situation. You guys are projecting your trash onto it, and you’re acting like covert paedophiles, and that’s not cool,” Pinkett Smith said.

After giving the brief comment, she opted to stay silent when asked if she would allow her daughter to take similar pictures in the near future.

Arias also posted a series of photos from Coachella with Willow, Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

