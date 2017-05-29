There’s a fear of missing out: Zoe Saldana on acting career

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star, Zoe Saldana says she always has a desire to create and be artistic The Guardians Of The Galaxy star, Zoe Saldana says she always has a desire to create and be artistic

Zoe Saldana says being an actress is a mix of feelings as there are times when she has a fear of missing out on certain things in life. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star says she always has a desire to create and be artistic, reported Contactmusic. “The life of an actor is always a mix. There’s a fear of missing out, a certain level of anxiety and a desire to create. I like to be artistic in everything I do,” Saldana says.

The 38-year-old actress, who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and newborn son Zen with her husband Marco Perego, says her children and her career all came about at the same time.

“My career and the kids really all happened together at the same time. You can’t expect your career to be super high all the time, and you can’t say no when opportunities like this come along. But I find myself really looking forward to downtime. “I thought that mothers were the ones who really felt the separation from their kids. But I’ve seen the pain in a father’s eyes when they’ve been away. It is universal for parents, not just for women,” she says.

As she juggles both a professional and personal life, Saldana says she has “a responsibility to show up. You can’t think twice about it. And in that way, I’m really leaning in.” Saldana is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War where she’ll reprise her role as Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

When asked what it’s like to portray a superhero she said, “I’m such a physical person, so I tend to get these more physically demanding parts. But you still have to put your mind and your heart into that character. You need to understand their issues and root for them. You can’t be afraid to go to that scary place.”

