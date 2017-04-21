There will be more iconic actors in Marvel movies: Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige, president of the Marvel studio, has revealed the movies franchise will feature a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender character in the next decade or sooner Kevin Feige, president of the Marvel studio, has revealed the movies franchise will feature a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender character in the next decade or sooner

After tapping actors like Kurt Russell, Cate Blanchett, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Redford and Glenn Close to join Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio head Kevin Feige says he would add more iconic actors in future.

Speaking to Fandango, Feige explained that there were several Hollywood’s best names which came to his mind, reported Ace Showbiz.

“There are a few names that are coming up, actually. I’ll keep this spoiler-free, but be assured that there are more surprises of that caliber heading into our universe in the next few films,” says Feige.

The Marvel chief confirmed that he once had a meeting with The Godfather legend Al Pacino, but when asked whether Pacino would be one of the veteran actors added in MCU, Feige says, “No… not in this case. Someday, someday, but there are others that I’m thinking of right now.”

Marvel has continuously handed over big roles to Hollywood iconic actors in the past few years. Russell, for instance, is playing Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) father in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, while Blanchett will portray Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) new enemy Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel is one of the biggest comic franchise in the world. This year they have kept their fans on their toes with the trailers of Thor: Ragnarok, Spiderman: Homecoming and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Earlier this year they released Logan starring Hugh Jackman.

In 2016, with releases like Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Marvel became even more popular and left audience wanting for more.

with inputs from agencies.

First Published on: April 21, 2017 7:54 pm

