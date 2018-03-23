Christina Hendricks wanted to do all the trauma scenes in horror film The Strangers Prey At Night

The Strangers: Prey At Night is a sequel to 2008 film The Strangers. The Strangers: Prey At Night is a sequel to 2008 film The Strangers.

The Strangers: Prey At Night director Johannes Roberts says actor Christina Hendricks wanted to do all the trauma scenes in the horror film.

The movie revolves around a family’s road trip which takes a dangerous turn when they reach a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives. They are attacked by three masked psychopaths and is about how the family tries to survive the episode.

The sequel to The Strangers, which released in 2008, is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

“The cast of ‘Strangers…’ is phenomenal and I feel lucky, Christina was the first one to sign on and she was just the massive fan of the first one,” Roberts said in a statement.

“She just wanted to do all the trauma and that was what it was all about her and she was great, she just freaked herself out actually in one scene,” he added.

The Strangers: Prey at Night also stars Bailee Madison, Martin Henderson and Lewis Pullman. It will open in India on Friday.

10 years after the release of the original Strangers, the sequel is said to have an upper hand on its predecessor as it tries to fix the problems with the original thanks to the directorial work of Johannes Roberts.

Christina Hendricks is best known for her role as Joan Holloway in the AMC drama television series Mad Men, for which she was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards. She is currently involved in an NBC crime-comedy drama television series Good Girls, the first season of which released in February this year.

