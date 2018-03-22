The Spy Who Dumped Me trailer: Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon take on the action genre with a comic twist

The Spy Who Dumped Me stars Mila Kumis and Kate McKinnon. The Spy Who Dumped Me stars Mila Kumis and Kate McKinnon.

The trailer begins with a James Bond-like feel to it but we’re soon told that if there were any people who should not be put in charge in a crisis that requires action, they must be Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon’s characters from The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The trailer gives a hint of the movie’s plot. Audrey (Mila) once dated a guy who dumped her and it is now discovered that he was a CIA agent. With some deadly assassins following him around, they are now following the two women as well.

The duo tries to steal a car but fail at it. They are kidnapped and are being tortured for revealing the secrets they know but sadly, all they know is secrets about each other. The trailer also shows them engaging in some action sequences and in a Bond-like fashion, but funnier, they get to dress up in some flashy outfits. The film looks like an action comedy but it is yet to be seen how hilarious the film actually turns out to be.

Kate is known for her comedy thanks to all the characters that she has played on Saturday Night Live. Mila was last seen in the film A Bad Moms Christmas, that did not generate many positive reviews.

Directed by Susanna Fogel, the film also stars Sam Heughan, Hasan Minhaj and Justin Theroux among others. Susanna earlier directed the film Life Partners that starred Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd