The Sopranos prequel film in works with David Chase script

The Sopranos might be coming to a movie theatre near you. Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday said that New Line has purchased a screenplay for The Sopranos prequel from series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. The studio says the working title is “The Many Saints of Newark” and will be set in the 1960s during the Newark riots.

Chase’s acclaimed series about mobster Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini, ran for six seasons on HBO and won 21 primetime Emmys.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich says in a statement that the studio is thrilled that Chase has decided to revisit and enlarge the Soprano universe. Chase will executive produce and co-write the film, but a director has yet to be selected.

According to Deadline, there are not many details as yet, but many members of the original cast should appear. Of course, James Gandolfini, sadly, will not be there. “David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film,” Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

It was this show that really made HBO the place to watch prestige television that it is today. The Sopranos was also a harbinger of the rise of television as a medium. It is safe to say that without this show, The Wire, Breaking Bad, Lost, and other such TV shows would not exist.

(With AP inputs)

