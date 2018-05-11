The Predator trailer: It’s all about spaceships and science

The Predator has been directed by Iron Man 3 filmmaker Shane Black The Predator has been directed by Iron Man 3 filmmaker Shane Black

The Predator’s first trailer is out and it is as predictable as you would have imagined it to be. Except that it is also bigger in terms of visual effects. And hopefully in terms of the narrative itself.

A child plays with a spaceship toy and the next moment the viewers are given a glimpse of the actual alien spaceship. The miniature version mimics its bigger counterpart as it crashes through buildings and trees. It’s a spectacle that doesn’t surprise us, having seen much grander things on the big screen thanks to technology.

What follows in the nearly one-and-a-half-minute trailer is drama, scientific mumbo-jumbo and a blessed appearance by This is Us and Black Panther star Sterling K Brown. We will see more of Brown in the movie, hopefully.

The new Predator is set between Predator 2 (1990) and Predators (2010). Director Shane Black, who has previously helmed films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Nice Guys, and Iron Man 3, had in a recent interview confirmed that The Predator is not a reboot, but is a sequel.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, and Jake Busey in pivotal roles. According to reports, the film has been under works since 2014. “Why start over, when you’ve all this rich mythology yet to mine?”, Black had said in an earlier interview when asked if he plans to give the franchise a new life by making a brand new Predator.

Interestingly enough, filmmaker Black had been a part of the original Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Predator in the capacity of an actor as well as an uncredited writer. The Predator has been produced by Davis Entertainment and TSG Entertainment. The film will release on September 14, 2018.

