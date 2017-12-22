Tom Hanks will not screen his movie The Post for Donald Trump

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is not interested in inviting Donald Trump to the screening of his movie. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is not interested in inviting Donald Trump to the screening of his movie.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks says he would not screen his film The Post for President Trump at the White House if he was ever invited. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film follows Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham, who ran The Washington Post for over 20 years, and made the decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, which held inflammatory details about the U S’s involvement in Vietnam.

Graham risked losing her newspaper and even prison time by defying then-president Richard Nixon and publishing the papers. Hanks plays the newspaper’s then-editor, Ben Bradlee, who pushed publisher Graham to release the documents when the New York Times, which first started publishing the documents, was hit with an injunction.

Asked whether he would screen the film for the current president, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t think I would. Because I think that at some point — look, I didn’t think things were going to be this way last November. I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo-Nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers.”

“And individually, we have to decide when we take to the ramparts. You don’t take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think, ‘You know what? I think now is the time.’ This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go.”

The White House often screens films in its private theater in the East Wing, although there are no indications Trump had asked that The Post be shown. The film, which has received six Golden Globe Award nominations, hit the theaters on December 2.

