Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito to lend voices in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan

Actors Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito are all set to join Angelina Jolie in Disney’s next titled The One and Only Ivan. The veteran actors will lend their voices in the upcoming animation film, which is an adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning book, written by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Patricia Castelao. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details of the characters to be played by Mirren and DeVito were not revealed.

Thea Sharrock is directing from a script by two-time Independent Spirit Award-winner Mike White who has also worked on Pitch Perfect 3 and The School of Rock. Published by HarperCollins in 2011, the book centres on a silverback gorilla named Ivan (Sam Rockwell) who lives in a cage in a shopping mall along with an elephant named Stella (Jolie) and a stray dog called Bob.

The One and Only Ivan was hailed as the best book of the year by Kirkus, School Library Journal, and Amazon, demonstrating it is a true classic in the making.

The story revolves around Ivan who does not remember life before the mall. But when a baby elephant enters and Ivan finds himself taking care of her, he begins to rediscover his previous life and concocts a plan to take the baby elephant away from their abusive owner.

Brooklynn Prince is also a part of the voice cast in the movie which is being said to be a live-action hybrid. Bryan Cranston, Ariana Greenblatt, Ramon Rodriguez, Indira Varma and Eleanor Matsuura are a part of the live-action part of the movie.

On board as producers are Oscar and three-time Golden Globe-winner Jolie, the late Allison Shearmur and Brigham Taylor.

