Tom Cruise: The Mummy will be full of adventure

Unless you’ve been trapped under an ancient Egyptian pyramid for the last few years, you’ll know that Universal has hit the reboot button on The Mummy franchise to be part of their shared movie universe.

In an attempt to make this movie a success, the studio has hired Tom Cruise as the leading man and they’ve thrown out the campiness of the brilliant two films from the early noughties and gone all dark and gritty. Tom Cruise has promised fans that his upcoming action adventure horror The Mummy will be intense.

Speaking at a live-streamed launch event in Los Angeles, Cruise said the film was very intense as if all the trailers didn’t already make that obvious.But Cruise also said the new Mummy was full of adventure, and also very funny, we’re really playing with a lot of tones– which is good news for fans of the Brendan Fraser ones.

Elsewhere in the live stream, the cast joked about how working with Tom Cruise meant stunts, stunts, STUNTS – in this case, zero-G stunts – and how they are lucky to be alive. One person who wasn’t in attendance was Russell Crowe, who will appear in this movie as none other than Dr Jekyll, kicking off the whole franchise/shared universe thing – because The Mummy is definitely where it starts. The Mummy will be released on June 9 in the UK and the US.

