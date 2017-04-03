The Mummy trailer: Tom Cruise finds Sofia Boutella’s tomb. Then he runs for his life, watch video

The Mummy trailer: Tom Cruise film has the chase game once it moves out of the desert and into the familiar skyline of London. The Mummy trailer: Tom Cruise film has the chase game once it moves out of the desert and into the familiar skyline of London.

Sofia Boutella is the queen of weird. She does creepy the way Tom Cruise does action — with style, pizzazz and a lot of hard work. If you are yet to get over her turn in The Kingsman as a killing machine with razor legs, you will be weirded out by her Princess Ahmanet in The Mummy trailer. Or rather The Mummy of Princess Ahmanet (although going by the brief glimpses of the princess’ life, she was not someone you would have chosen to meet on a dark night even back then).

Tom Cruise (archaeologist Nick Morton) has other plans. He literally falls into her tomb and he believes he wants to see more of her. Rookie mistake one, he should have simply checked with Brendan Fraser. So, he returns with ropes, heavy-duty lights and Annabelle Wallis. The rest is textbook — they find the Mummy and the Mummy spends the rest of the trailer — and the film — trying to find them. The fun is the chase game once it moves out of the desert and into the familiar skyline of London. There are rats, there are some creepy undead underwater and there is Sofia Boutella.

With a lot of art and anger on her face, she is trying to find Cruise who she has chosen as her own. How do we know that? Well, we have been told by Russell Crowe who looks like a University don. If Crowe is planning to do some running around, he better change out of those stuffy clothes, though. Back to Boutella: She is called evil and given a backstory too. She was supposed to be Egypt’s next queen and then it is taken away from her. Now that can make anyone mad and Ahmanet is no exception. She goes ahead and kills a dude and gets entombed alive. Now, she has been waiting millennia in that tomb with no windows and will surely kill more than a man when she is out.

Watch | The Mummy – Official Trailer #2

Watch | The Mummy – Official Trailer #1

Given that Universal wants to make an entire monster universe starting with this film, the CGI is quite impressive. Before Universal is done with us, we are likely to have met Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man and many more. They are starting with Ms Boutella’s Mummy. Happy watching and remember what your mum told you about going and opening tombs of crazy creatures.

