The Mummy actor Tom Cruise: I am a total romantic

Hollywood star Tom Cruise says he is a die hard romantic and likes to give his 100 percent to his date. The 54-year-old actor says he enjoys the simple things and is not afraid to get in touch with his affectionate side, reported People magazine.

“You have no idea! You know me — I’m 100 percent or nothing. I’m just not interested in halfway. I am a total romantic. I like a walk through the park. I like all that stuff, you know? I really love travelling,” Tom Cruise says.

It has been 30 years since Tom Cruise set our hearts racing when he starred as a cocky Navy pilot in 1986 film Top Gun. His character Maverick was charming, confident and essentially everything that’s characteristic of Tom Cruise.

The star who is currently on a promotional spree of his upcoming film The Mummy, revealed that there indeed will be a sequel to this classic film. However, the actor announced it unceremoniously during an interview with TV show Access Hollywood on Friday. Tom said that the sequel will be called Top Gun: Maverick.

“We’re going to have the same tone we did in the first one. Stylistically, it’s going to be the same. We’re going to have the same score.. aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one – it’s going to be in the same vein as the first one, but a progression from average,” a smiling Tom told Access Hollywood.

