The Mountain Between Us shooting was much harder than Titanic: Kate Winslet

Actress Kate Winslet says that working in her forthcoming movie The Mountain Between Us was harder than working for her career-making role in Titanic. “This was much harder than Titanic because we really were at 10,000 feet and it really was -38 degrees Celsius. I definitely had Titanic flashbacks, freezing cold, falling into that cold water,” said Winslet. “It was definitely reminiscent of certain other rather challenging, strenuous experiences I had 20 years ago.” She added.

When asked whether she and her friend Leonardo (DiCaprio) will come together for any project any time soon, Winslet said no, reports eonline.com. “At the moment, no. There’s nothing that Leo and I have planned. I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we’re 70.” Winslet said. Both actors have also worked in the film Revolutionary Road in 2008 apart from Titanic

The Mountain Between Us hits theatres on October 6, 2017. Kate Winslet is paired with British actor Idris Elba who is known for his performance as Stringer Bell. He is also a lead with Matthew McConaughey in The Dark Tower based on Stephen King’s book. The Dark Tower is slated to be released on 4 August, 2017.

In The Mountain Between Us, Kate Winslet and Idris Elba play photojournalist and surgeon respectively who are stranded in the wilderness after their plane is crashed. They have to survive extremely cold conditions in High Uintas Wilderness with injuries. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Charles Martin.

