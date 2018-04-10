The Meg trailer: Jason Statham is up against the largest shark in the world

The Meg trailer: Jason Statham’s showdown with the monster is also peppered with some lighter moments. The Meg trailer: Jason Statham’s showdown with the monster is also peppered with some lighter moments.

Warner Bros just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Jason Statham film The Meg. Based on the 1997 science fiction book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The Meg is the story of a massive Megalodon, a marine animal presumed extinct for thousands of years, which terrorises a deep-sea submersible.

One sequence that especially stands out towards the beginning of the trailer is when a kid inside the submersible comes face-to-face with the mammoth creature. With amplified music and terrific visual effects, you are suddenly able to feel the impact of the attack. While the rest of the clip follows Jason’s showdown with the monster, it is also peppered with some lighter moments. The one where Rainn Wilson talks about ‘Shark Week’ and says “It looks heroic but it’s kinda got a negative attitude” are especially chucklesome.

The film also stars Winston Chao, Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka. It will hit the theatres on August 10.

Chomp on this. #TheMeg – in theaters August 10. pic.twitter.com/gU7T7BenUa — The Meg Movie (@MegMovie) April 10, 2018

The official synopsis for The Meg reads, “A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.”

