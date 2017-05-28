The Lost City of Z actor Robert Pattinson ditches his British accent for roles

Robert Pattinson dropped his English accent to get more opportunities in films. Robert Pattinson dropped his English accent to get more opportunities in films.

Twilight star Robert Pattinson said he ditched his British accent to try and be in order to get more film roles.

The 31-year-old actor has decided to hide his native tongue to try and get the edgier parts in movies and thinks his secrecy has paid off as he’s just finished shooting his new gritty drama Good Time, which is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, reported Contactmusic.

Speaking at Cannes Film Festival, Pattinson said, “A lot of their casting seems like street casting and I just always want to look like I’ve been street cast.

“And I thought maybe if I’m in that movie it’ll look like I’m street cast. Try and trick everybody. I would do an impression. I would have another character to go to an audition to play a different character.”

It was a trick adopted by the Remember Me star when he would go to audition for certain films. He would talk in an American accent and avoided his native British one. He did not want people to know that he was born in UK as he felt it might stop him getting particular roles.

At Cannes Film Festival, director pf Robert’s new movie, Good Times, Josh Safdie said to him: “You were telling me that story about how you’d go to auditions with your Denver accent, because you just did not want anyone to know that you were British-born.”

To which Robert further explained: “I would do an impression. I would have another character to go to an audition to play a different character.”

