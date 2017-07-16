The Lion King live-action footage stars Hugh Jackman and John Oliver

John Oliver has voiced Zazu and Hugh Jackman has voiced the villain, Scar in The Lion King live action film. John Oliver has voiced Zazu and Hugh Jackman has voiced the villain, Scar in The Lion King live action film.

There was an exclusive look at one of the most iconic Disney Characters, Lion king, in D23 Expo which concluded yesterday. The Lion King, which was an animated feature, is now being made as live-action film. The 1994 classic film was received very well and became one of the most-loved modern Disney movies. It was a musical, with a score by celebrated composer Hans Zimmer, and its songs like ‘Hakuna Matata’ are still remembered fondly by fans. It won two Academy Awards for its music – one for its score and the other for one of its songs.

The long anticipated live-action movie Lion King is being directed by Jon Favreau and has a star cast of people who are going to do the voice-acting. Donald Glover has voiced the primary character Simba, and Seth Rogen is casted as Pumbaa in a dream casting. James Earl Jones voices the father of Simba, Mufasa. Billy Eichner has voiced Pumbaa’s companion and best friend Timon. Famous comedian and host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight show John Oliver is the hornbill Zazu, and the last is Wolverine star Hugh Jackman as the villain, Scar.

Interestingly, the legend James Earl Jones was the voice of Mufasa in the original animated feature also. Not only that he has also given his voice to Darth Vader in Star Wars films too. This looks like another Disney blockbuster after huge successes of Jungle Book and The Beauty and the Beast.

It remains to be seen whether the live action version of the original film will be able to repeat the enormous immense critical and commercial success The Lion King received. At a point, the original film was the second highest grossing film of all time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd