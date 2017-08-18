The Killing of a Sacred Deer trailer: This Nicole Kidman horror film looks unsettling

Nicole Kidman starrer The Killing of a Sacred Deer looks unsettling. Nicole Kidman starrer The Killing of a Sacred Deer looks unsettling.

There has never been a better time for indie or independent movies. These small budget movies that are not backed by any big Hollywood studio are now getting the recognition they deserve. Many people now want to have that raw, innovative and quality cinematic experience the summer blockbusters fail to provide. This year, there has been a surge of successful films that were independently made. Get Out and A Ghost Story instantly come to mind. Both are horror movies that avoid the conventional tropes and jump scares.

These films are not different just for the sake of it. They bring something new and refreshing to the table. Latest in the series of these indie horror movies is The Killing of a Sacred Deer directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. The former actor has worked before with Yorgos Lanthimos in his widely-acclaimed The Lobster. The film is still a couple of months away, but you can get the hang of what to expect from its trailer.

The trailer starts with a girl singing Elli Goulding’s hit song “Burn”. The voice is out of tune, but most likely that is deliberate. The visuals are unsettling. You see shots that disturb you, but nothing that gives the plot away. A foreboding tune begins to saturate the trailer, and all the while the girl keeps singing Ellie Goulding’s “Burn” in a discordant voice. This is a great trailer that provides not only hints for the viewers but also leaves the job of connecting the dots to them.

Of course, it would not have been possible if it were a commercial film in which case the director would be forced to show the most exciting parts of the film to lure people to the theaters. The film will release in the United States on October 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd