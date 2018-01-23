The Incredibles 2: Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini join the cast; full details inside

Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini and a bunch of talented actors have been cast in The Incredibles 2. Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini and a bunch of talented actors have been cast in The Incredibles 2.

One of the most anticipated releases of this year as far as animation is concerned is Disney Pixar’s sequel to the 2004 blockbuster The Incredibles. The full list of cast associated with the project was recently revealed. The lead characters, Helen and Bob, look ready to save the world once again with their special powers.

Holly Hunter will be voicing the character of Helen Parr. Helen has hung up her supergirl suit to lead a normal life with her husband Bob, but as she is beckoned to raise a campaign to bring the Supers back into the spotlight, she readies herself to face yet another challenge in true superhero style.

Bob Parr will be voiced by the talented Craig T. Nelson. In the sequel, Bob will be seen remembering the good old days of his super strength, when he could crush all the bad guys single-handedly. But as his wife Helen readies herself to lead the Supers, Bob will be forced to take care of the house, all on his own. Will he succeed?

The first child of the Parrs, Violet Parr (voiced by Sarah Vowell) is an introverted and smart 14-year-old. But she is also sarcastic and outspoken, traits which do not help her make friends at all. Oh, and she also has the power of invisibility, which she is secretly honing. Is she readying herself to help mamma Parr fight crime?

Dashiell Parr will be voiced by Huckleberry ‘Huck’ Milner. A 10-year-old, Dashiell just doesn’t know how to keep calm. And being a Parr, he also has his own super strength–super speed.

Lucius Best, another Super, is super-cool and Bob’s best friend. So naturally, an equally cool actor has been cast to voice the character. Yes, it is Samuel Jackson, who will be voicing Lucius. Samuel was also a part of The Incredibles.

Edna E Mode, the fashionista, will be voiced by Brad Bird, while the character of Winston Deavor, a world-class telecommunications company, will be voiced by Bob Odenkirk. Winston Deavor’s sister Evelyn Deavor will be voiced by Catherine Keener.

Rick Dicker, who heads the official Super Relocation Programme, helps the Parrs in keeping their identities a secret. Rick will be voiced by Jonathan Banks.

Voyd, is named after her superpower. Yes, she has the ability to create voids that allow objects to disappear and shift in space. Her character will be voiced by Sophia Bush.

And, as they say, save the best for the last, Blue Velvet star Isabella Rossellini will be voicing the sophisticated foreign ambassador who is dedicated to the Supers’ cause. Now that sounds like a lot of fun!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd