The House with a Clock in Its Walls booked for a September 2018 release, watch trailer

‘Do you hear the ticking?’ is the one question that gets stuck in your head after watching the trailer for Universal’s upcoming The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Starring Jack Black, Owen Vacarro and Cate Blanchett in the lead roles, The House with a Clock in Its Walls will hit screens in September this year.

“This house is a very old place. There’s a clock in the walls. We don’t know what it does, except something horrible,” says Jack Black in the 2-minute long trailer of this gothic horror film. And throughout the clip, we witness some weird things happening in this creepy house: moving paintings, mystical board games, tentacled monsters popping out of closets and the dead coming back to life. And none of it really makes sense.

“The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Based on the beloved children’s classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, The House with a Clock in Its Walls is directed by Hostel fame Eli Roth and written by Eric Kripke (creator of Supernatural). The movie also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams, and Sunny Suljic. It has been produced by Brad Fischer, Laeta Kalgoridis and James Vanderbilt. Executive produced by William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis, The House with a Clock in Its Walls will be released by Universal Pictures and distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

Considering the popularity of Hollywood horror offerings like IT, Annabelle and Conjuring in the past, The House with a Clock in Its Walls could do significantly well in the Indian markets.

