The Greatest Showman trailer: Hugh Jackman film invents the show business, watch trailer

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s La La Land, which kicked off something of a musical revival in 2016, may also have opened the door for a new era where musicals are the rule, not an exception. Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron-starrer The Greatest Showman is all set to continue the trend. Here we are introduced to a time where the word, ‘Show Business’, does not exist.

“I can’t just run off and join the circus,” Zac Efron tells Hugh Jackman.

“Why not? You clearly have a flair for show business,” replied the Logan actor who plays PT Barnum here.

“For … show business? I’ve never heard of it,” Efron replies, to which Jackman smiles and says, “Because I just invented it.”

We have seen Hugh Jackman playing a magician in Christopher Nolan’s film, The Prestige. After being free from the claws of Logan, the actor who is already well known for being a song and dance man on Broadway, will now play P T Barnum, the man who invented the ‘show business.’

The trailer begins with Barnum getting fired from a mundane job. While promising his family a better life, he unknowingly makes a promise to the entire world. He starts assembling a crew for his circus acts. Most of the trailer is dedicated to a montage of high flying circus stunts and dance sequences.

“No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else,” Hugh Jackman delivers a dialogue in a cutaway.

The film boasts of other star casts like Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Rebecca Ferguson. It is scheduled to release some time in December. The film has been directed by Michael Gracey and produced by 20th Fox Century.

