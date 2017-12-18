The Greatest Showman trailer: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and others perform first live movie commercial

The Greatest Showman releases in India on December 29. The Greatest Showman releases in India on December 29.

The Greatest Showman has been making a buzz for a while now, even though it has been buried in much bigger releases. The film marks Hugh Jackman’s return to the screen after his fantastic performance in the not-so-superhero movie Logan. Apart from that, the film has already had a limited release and received accolades. The Greatest Showman is based on real-life characters and events. Hugh Jackman plays the role of 19th century American showman PT Barnum who found the famous travelling circus called Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus after a life of impoverishment.

We have already seen the two trailers. Now the makers have upped the ante by making the cast of the film perform the trailer of the film live on stage (just like circus performers, mind you) and it is as mesmerising as one would expect. The official handle of the film tweeted the trailer on Twitter along with the text, “It’s showtime! Watch now as @RealHughJackman, @Zendaya, @ZacEfron, and @kealasettle perform the world’s first LIVE movie commercial for The #GreatestShowman🎩! In theaters December 20.”

The trailer, even if performed on stage, has the intensity and drama of the cinematically edited trailer. One cannot imagine how many rehearsals must have gone into this performance. It is flawless. If all goes well, this sounds like another win for Hugh Jackman, the actor who has risen to become one of the top leading men in Hollywood. Which reminds us of the character he is playing, Barnum, who rose from poverty to create something new that sent shock-waves across the show business industry.

The official synopsis of the film goes like this, “Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.”

The Greatest Showman is set for a December 29 release in India.

