The Fate of the Furious trailer: Stunts are out of control in Vin Diesel’s Furious 8, watch video

The new trailer of The Fate of the Furious landed and one can’t help but notice that the filmmakers have unlocked the next level in doing outrageous stunt scenes with vehicles. The first trailer had shocked the fans as it showed Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) turning against his family. However, the second trailer lets the audience know that he teams up with Cipher (Charlize Theron) against his family because he had no “other option.” What does she really have on him?

So the fans can be relieved knowing that he is not under some kind of hypnosis or suffering from amnesia. He is very well aware of what he is doing and anytime now, he may join the forces with his family again but not before wreaking havoc.

Did you guess leaping from one skyscraper to another in a car or parachuting out of planes was crazy? You guessed wrong. The filmmakers have done some really crazy stunts not just with the cars, now they also have a massive submarine and torpedos in the fight installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Remember it is just a trailer, we will never know the depths of the craziness of the new film until we see it.

Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) seems to be just getting stronger as he ages. Besides catching a grenade with his hands, he is also redirecting a torpedo into another car with bare hands. The exchange between him and Jason Statham will, indeed, strike a chord with the fans. Oh, they both team up to catch Dom. That should be fun.

The Fast and Furious franchise is all about, family, friendship, daredevil stunts, racing cars and living the life a quarter mile at a time. And Fast and Furious 8 is no exception. It follows the same pattern but in the new film foes become allies and family members split.

Well, we already know the family will reunite and how we will find out when Fast and Furious 8 opens in theatres on April 12.

