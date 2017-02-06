The Fate of the Furious trailer: Hit the nitro as Dom goes rouge. Watch video

The Fate of the Furious: Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel. (Source: Twitter) The Fate of the Furious: Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel. (Source: Twitter)

It’s exciting to see how a man who trained his crew to make it a “family” drifts away to become the person who breaks it asunder. Yes! We are talking about Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and yes, he goes rogue in The Fast and Furious 8.

In the latest Super Bowl trailer of The Fate of the Furious (or the Fast 8), it’s a quick recap of the original trailer showing how things fall out of place for the wild racers. Dom, after a mission with his regulars, goes out of sync and turns against them. The reason is a new addition to the film – the mystic woman Cipher (Charlize Theron) who gives him a new objective. Fast 8 is one against the rest. Except that one is no longer our hero.

Meanwhile, agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) gets to prison and he is forced to catch up with former villain Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Their rant never gets old.

Following the cue, the film packs high-octane car chases and stunts, now grander and deadlier. Imagine a free swinging wrecking ball smashing through a bunch of cop cars and high-end cars suddenly just enough as they bring a custom-made high-speed tank and a beastly submarine breaking some nuts and bolts in the freezing plains of Iceland.

This is also the first complete part without late Paul Walker being a part of the franchise.

Watch the new trailer here:

The others in the Fast family include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Ptaky, Scott Eastwood, and Kurt Russell. The film is all geared up to release on April 14 worldwide.

