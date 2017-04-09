The Fate of the Furious premiere: Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker

Vin Diesel remembered his most favourite co-star Paul Walker at The Fate of the Furious premiere. Vin Diesel remembered his most favourite co-star Paul Walker at The Fate of the Furious premiere.

The cast of The Fate of the Furious remembered their most favourite co-star Paul Walker at the New York premiere of the movie. Actor Vin Diesel introduced the film by telling the audience that every scene was shot with Paul Walker in mind.

Also, present at the screening were the actor’s (Paul Walker), mother and daughter.

“We like to say the last one is for Paul and this one is from Paul. We wanted to make the best movie possible,” one of the cast members Ludacris told the audience, reported Hollywood reporter.

Paul Walker, who died in a tragic car crash in November 2013, was one of the Universal franchise’s original actors.

Vin Diesel who recently starred with Deepika Padukone, in her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, had earlier said at Comic Con, that a part of Paul Walker’s legacy has lived through every frame that they had shot. The audience will be reminded of Paul Walker, whom he often referred to as an angel, and said he had always been integral to the concept of brotherhood.

“There’s something beautiful about that. There’s something celebratory about that…. I always feel like he’s looking down on us so we didn’t want to let him down,” he had said at Comic Con back then.

In 2015, Vin Diesel honoured his friendship with Paul Walker by naming his daughter Pauline. The actor had died at the age of 40 following a fearsome single-car crash in California.

“There’s no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord. I knew he was there and it felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world,” he had added back then.

Vin Diesel always seems to remember his dear pal almost at every event of The Fate of the Furious.

