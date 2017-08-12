The Death of Stalin trailer: This might be the funniest movie of the year. Watch video

The Death of Stalin follows the events that transpired immediately after Joseph Stalin’s death. The Death of Stalin follows the events that transpired immediately after Joseph Stalin’s death. Related News Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann support President Barack Obama’s climate change plan at Emmys

The Death of Stalin is a Franco-British satirical period comedy. It is a take on the events that transpired immediately after the death of the ruthless dictator of Soviet Union Joseph Stalin. Judging by the trailer, the film is going to be hilarious. Since it is a comedy, characters are essayed by British and American actors in their native accents and not erstwhile Soviet Union actors and chances are nobody is going to mind at all if the film manages to make movie goers laugh.

Directed by Armando Iannucci, The Death of Stalin has a stellar cast with names like Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development fame), Steve Buscemi (The Sopranos) and Michael Palin (A Fish Called Wanda) among others. Even though it is admittedly a satire, avid history buffs would still expect it to depict the events faithfully, even if the depiction is in a tongue in cheek way.

The trailer begins with the turbulent events following Joseph Stalin’s death. All the people on the streets, protests, war crimes and the mysterious death of the despot itself. And as the trailer informs us, the fight for leadership begins soon after. The viewers can expect a riveting giggle-laced ride and with its cast that is filled with veteran comedic actors, expectations are definitely going to be high. The Dead of Stalin may be a comedy but it is based on an important global event and there will be a need of subtlety.

The film will first premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before hitting the theaters. The theatrical release date is not known yet.

