The Darkest Minds trailer: Stranger Things makers offer an even grander experience for moviegoers

The trailer of The Darkest Minds begins with a voice over the radio that says, “If you can hear this, you are one of us. If you are one of us, you can find us.” This is followed by a signboard that says ‘Children at Risk’ and before we know it, the screen declares that it’s produced by the same people who produced Netflix’s popular thriller Stranger Things.

The trailer gives us a brief idea about the plot which is set in a dystopian future. Kids all across have developed superhuman abilities which are now starting to scare the government, hence, they have been declared as dangerous. The kids have all been put away in concentration camps forcing them to plan a getaway. Ruby, the 16-year-old gets together with a few other kids and they join together as a family to live in a world where they have control over their future. Ruby is yet to gain complete mastery on how to control her abilities.

The film’s trailer is quite reminiscent of Stranger Things. The band of kids who are fighting against the system, Ruby, whose powers are quite reminiscent of Eleven and even the music that comes towards the end of the trailer will leave you thinking about the popular Netflix show.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Alexandra Bracken.

The Darkest Minds stars Amandla Stenberg in the lead role. She is known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games. The film also stars Harris Dickinson, Mandy Moore, Gwendoline Christie in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who has earlier helmed films like Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3. The Darkest Minds releases on August 3.

