The Dark Tower starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey premieres in New York

Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba in The Dark Tower. Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba in The Dark Tower.

American horror author Stephen King played a key role in translating his book series The Dark Tower into a Hollywood film, director Nikolaj Arcel said at the film’s premiere on Monday. The fantasy movie follows the eight-book series in crafting the classic story of good versus evil. Gunslinger Roland Deschain, played by actor Idris Elba (known for The Wire and Thor), battles his nemesis, the Man in Black, who is determined to destroy the Dark Tower, which holds all the worlds together. Roland Deschain is aided in his quest by a boy called Jake played by Tom Taylor

“He was very involved and had a lot of ideas. He never dictated anything, but he always had good opinions,” Arcel said of King’s role in bringing the series to the big screen. Actor Matthew McConaughey (known for Interstellar, True Detective) said he enjoyed portraying the villainous Man in Black. “Bad guys are real fun to play because they are limitless,” he said. “They don’t pander. They’re not trying to make friends. They’re not trying to have their manners and graces.”

The Dark Tower does not follow the book saga exactly but is a mix between an adaptation and sequel. The titular Dark Tower is a tower that stands on the nexus of all worlds and every possible reality. In the book series, Roland has two other companions apart from Jake. In Roland’s past there were another three characters, two his friends and one the one and only love of his life.

There is no indication yet that these characters will appear in the following movies. The Dark Tower will hit the theatres on August 4.

