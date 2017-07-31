The Dark Tower, Annabelle Creation, Kidnap, 5 films which cannot be missed this August

Annabelle: Creation releases on August 18 and The Dark Tower on August 4. Annabelle: Creation releases on August 18 and The Dark Tower on August 4.

While June was an absolute disaster for Hollywood with the single exception of Wonder Woman (it being the only big film to be successful), July was a breath of fresh air. After Spider-Man: Homecoming once again brought the neighbourhood web slinger on the mainstream in style, Matt Reeves had another great outing with the third and possibly final iteration in Planet of the Apes series. If that was not enough, Dunkirk came and blew our metaphorical minds. Even one of the worst received movies in quite a while, The Emoji Movie is doing very well. What about August though? August too has a few important releases and a lot depends on them. The success or failure of The Dark Tower, for example, arguably the most anticipated release of August, will decide whether the franchise based on Stephen King’s best selling book series will continue or fizzle out. Similarly, Annabelle: Creation will decide the fate of The Conjuring film series. Here is a list of top five movies that you should keep tab on.

1. The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower is both based on and a sequel to Stephen King’s book series of the same name. It centres around the clash between Roland, played by ever-reliable Idris Elba, a gunslinger belonging to a fictional world who is seeking to stop a mysterious man called the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) from toppling a structure called Dark Tower which stands at the nexus of all reality. Aiding Roland in his quest is a New York boy called Jake played by child actor Tom Taylor. The film looks promising but the book fans might be a little disappointed by dreadfully short runtime of just 95 minutes. But with the cast that it has, it is hard to go wrong. The Dark Tower promises a lot of action. It releases on August 4.

2. Kidnap

Halle Berry is back! In Kidnap Halle Berry, the only black female actor to win an Oscar, plays a relentless mother called Karla Dyson who goes after those who abducted her son and will stop at nothing to recover him. Apparently the kidnappers are a couple who do this for a living. Kidnap promises a non-stop thrill ride that will not last long – it has the same runtime as The Dark Tower. Hollywood is more into short and sweet it seems. Kidnap will also release on August 4.

3. Annabelle: Creation

Annabelle: Creation is the prequel to 2014’s critically panned but commercially successful horror film Annabelle, and it traces the origins of the demonic doll that has terrorised dozens of families before the paranormal investigator couple Ed and Lorraine Warren reined it in. Annabelle: Creation will apprise the viewers about the origins of the doll and how it came to be possessed of the demon. The story is of a dollmaker and his wife who give shelter to a bunch of orphan girls. But one of the girls stumbles upon one of dollmaker’s creations called Annabelle, and terror ensues. The trailer promises some incredible scares. The film is out on August 18.

4. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

This is a film that practically spells fun, right from its plot to the characters and the cast. Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) plays the bodyguard of Samuel L Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained) who is a notorious hitman. Reynolds’ character is tasked with protecting Jackson’s character and deliver him safely to International Court of Justice. Although they have no reason to love each other, the duo is forced to work together in order to defeat Gary Oldman’s ruthless dictator. The movie is out on August 18.

5. Logan Lucky

Logan Lucky is a heist comedy and has an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Riley Keough, and Adam Driver. It is directed by Steven Soderbergh, who knows a thing or two about heist films (having directed Ocean’s trilogy). The film’s plot is no-nonsense and has robbery as its centre, which brothers played by Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, and Adam Driver undertake to reverse a family curse.

The film will hit theatres in India on August 25.

