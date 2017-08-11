The Dark Tower actor Idris Elba reveals he was homeless once

Idris Elba has revealed that there was a time when he did not have a roof over his head. Idris Elba has revealed that there was a time when he did not have a roof over his head.

Actor Idris Elba has revealed that there was a time when he did not have a roof over his head. The 44-year-old actor said he had to find a place to spend the night as he did not have anywhere to put up, reported Contactmusic. “I faced homelessness once, and it just seems bizarre that young people are getting into this perpetual cycle.”

“This is England, Great Britain, we shouldn’t be facing that,” Elba told Time Out magazine. The Dark Tower actor’s comment comes after he appeared at the Shelter benefit with rapper Skepta. “I’ve got a passion and I turned up to say: ‘Skepta’s here, support the cause’,” Elba added.

Idris Elba has been involved in the acting business since 1995 but he got his first starring role only in 2002. His claim to fame was HBO’s crime drama The Wire in 2002 in which he played the role of a drug lord Stringer Bell in the American city of Baltimore. Although he had a typical British accent, he was praised by critics for his street American accent and also for his performance which made him a star in the United States.

Another TV role Elba is known for is BBC’s crime thriller Luther. Here the tables were turned. From a drug lynchpin in The Wire, he became a detective in Luther. He received a Golden Globe award for his performance in Luther. For a while, it was rumoured that he was considered for the role of James Bond in the next series of Bond movies. That was after Daniel Craig had denied that he would be reprising the role. But, now it is widely believed that Craig would return. Idris Elba also plays a recurring role as the guardian of Asgard Heimdall in Marvel’s movies.

Idris Elba will be seen opposite Kate Winslet in The Mountain Between Us. The film is slated to be released on October 6 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

