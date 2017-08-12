The Dark Tower actor Idris Elba: My father wasn’t happy with me becoming an actor

Idris Elba has said his dad did not want him to be an actor. Idris Elba has said his dad did not want him to be an actor.

Idris Elba has said his dad did not want him to be an actor. The 44-year-old star says his first love was music and his father felt his original dream to be a DJ would be a more steady source of income than having to audition for parts, reported Contactmusic. “I was inspired by Robert De Niro after skipping school one afternoon when I was 16 to go and see Once Upon a Time in America. “My acting teacher in school told me that one day I’d be a great actor. My father wasn’t that happy. He was worried that I’d starve and he told me to keep working as a DJ so I could earn a living. But my mother supported me,” Elba said.

Idris Elba has been involved in the acting business since 1995 but he got his first starring role only in 2002. His claim to fame was HBO’s crime drama The Wire in 2002 in which he played the role of a drug lord Stringer Bell in the American city of Baltimore. Although he had a typical British accent, he was praised by critics for his street American accent and also for his performance which made him a star in the United States.

Another TV role Elba is known for is BBC’s crime thriller Luther. Here the tables were turned. From a drug lynchpin in The Wire, he became a detective in Luther. He received a Golden Globe award for his performance in Luther. For a while, it was rumoured that he was considered for the role of James Bond in the next series of Bond movies. That was after Daniel Craig had denied that he would be reprising the role.

But, now it is widely believed that Craig would return. Idris Elba also plays a recurring role as the guardian of Asgard Heimdall in Marvel’s movies. Idris Elba will be seen opposite Kate Winslet in The Mountain Between Us. The film is slated to be released on October 6 this year.

