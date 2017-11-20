The Dark Knight trilogy and other Christopher Nolan films now available in Ultra HD

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered as the best superhero movie ever made. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered as the best superhero movie ever made.

Christopher Nolan has millions of fans around the world, thanks largely to his films that unlike other summer blockbusters are thoughtful and saturated with philosophy and complex themes. Chaos, fear, identity, self-deception and nature of reality are only some of the things he has explored in his films. He is also known for relying on eschewing computer and special effects in favour of practical effects.

A little less than a decade after it was released, The Dark Knight is still considered as the greatest superhero film of all time and that is when dozens of movies from Marvel and DC have hit theatres. This was another of those Batman reboots and made the Caped Crusader more grounded in reality while removing more fantastic elements that are in his lore.

Oh, and his vision goes far beyond superheroes and he has mind-bending films like Inception and The Prestige in his portfolio. Then there is memorable and haunting science fiction space adventure Interstellar and most recently the war epic, plot-driven Dunkirk.

Now, you can catch the films of this brilliant filmmaker in Ultra HD as Warner Bros, the distributor of every Nolan film from The Prestige, has announced the 4K collection of Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Interstellar, The Prestige, and Dunkirk.

See the amazing trailer of this collection that has dialogues, visuals and music from every one of these movies.

Of course, you will not get earlier Nolan films, when he was more of a raw filmmaker and was not backed by any big studio like Following, Insomnia and Memento. But it is still a fine collection and a pretty much must have for any Christopher Nolan fan. These films have a lot of rewatchable value as you keep coming across new things.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd