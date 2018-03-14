The Conjuring writers roped in to rework Die Hard 6 script

Len Wiseman is producing and directing Die Hard: Year One. Len Wiseman is producing and directing Die Hard: Year One.

Writers Chad and Carey Hayes, known for the script of horror film The Conjuring, have been roped in to rewrite the script of Die Hard 6.

The film will also feature actor Bruce Willis, who has been a part of the franchise since the first instalment.

Len Wiseman is still on board to produce and helm the new movie, which is currently titled Die Hard: Year One, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Although not much is known on the plot of the film, it has been dubbed a “part-prequel, part-sequel” and will see Willis reprising his role as the wisecracking police detective John McClane.

Half of the movie will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.

Willis, 62, first starred as McClane in the 1988 classic movie, which was based on author Roderick Thorp’s novel Nothing Lasts Forever and was last seen as the character in 2013 in A Good Day To Die Hard.

Last month, Willis revealed that the film is still going ahead and the script had been written. But it has now emerged that the Hayes brothers are working on a rewrite.

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror film, the first one in The Conjuring franchise. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, it is the story about Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who help a family which has been terrorised by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Its sequel, The Conjuring 2, released on June 10, 2016 while its third instalment is currently in development.

