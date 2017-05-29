The Circle star Emma Watson wants to propose beau

Emma Watson with her boyfriend William Knight. Emma Watson with her boyfriend William Knight.

Actress Emma Watson reportedly wants to break tradition and propose to her partner William ‘Mack’ Knight.

“Emma and Mack have been telling a select few of their friends that they feel ready to take their relationship to the next step and get engaged. Emma is really thrilled and happy – he’s been a great support to her and has been a wonderful boyfriend,” a source told Grazia magazine.

“But being so passionate about gender equality in her career has really opened her up to a new way of thinking about the traditional roles that men and women play, specifically when it comes to marriage.

“Emma has been telling friends she wants to be the one to propose to him and break tradition. She doesn’t see why it should be such a big deal and wants to encourage more women and young girls to think differently,” the source added.

The 27-year-old actress is planning a “quirky and unique” proposal, but even though she hasn’t asked the tech entrepreneur to be her husband yet, they are already making wedding plans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The source said: “The next stage for them is definitely a big gesture of commitment and Emma loves the idea of being the one to get down on one knee. She would want to do something quite quirky and unique in her own way. Mack always encourages her when it comes to her passion for gender equality.

“She’d love a really unconventional wedding and to appease her family she’s been thinking about a venue somewhere in England, like Oxfordshire. She and Mack spent time together there at Christmas and they loved it, but they haven’t ruled out New York, which is closer to Mack’s family.”

