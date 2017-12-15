The 15:17 to Paris trailer: Three men who prevented a catastrophe recreate their real-life experience on screen

The 15:17 to Paris trailer: Based on a real life story, this film has the real heroes playing their characters on screen. The 15:17 to Paris trailer: Based on a real life story, this film has the real heroes playing their characters on screen.

In 2015, three American men successfully prevented a terrorist attack while on a train heading towards Paris. Alex Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler were quick to think on their feet when a terrorist opened fire on a moving train. There were some who were injured but there were no fatal injuries. The men were later honoured by the Obama administration for their service to humanity that helped save hundreds of lives. France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honour, was also bestowed on these heroes.

In his new feature film, The 15:17 to Paris, director Clint Eastwood has taken this subject and to keep it real, he cast the real-life heroes to play themselves. The film’s trailer shows glimpses of the terror attack but this just isn’t a recreation of actual events of that day. The film tells the story of these three men starting from their childhood, their friendship, the time they spent at war and the time they spent travelling.

In a unique casting experiment, it seems like it would be interesting to see the real-life heroes play themselves. The three men have not done any professional acting prior to this but playing themselves must be really cathartic for them.

The film is based on the autobiography “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes” written by Jeffrey E. Stern, Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone about the 2015 Thalys train attack. The film’s screenplay is written by Dorothy Blyskal.

The 15:17 to Paris releases on February 9, 2018.

