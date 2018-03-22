Thor Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to reunite for Men in Black spinoff

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have earlier shared the screen space in Thor Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have earlier shared the screen space in Thor Ragnarok.

Actor Tessa Thompson has joined the cast of Men in Black spinoff. The Westworld actor joins her Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Fate of the Furious director F Gary Gray is in negotiations to helm the project, while the script has been penned by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not expected to return to the film, which is meant to launch a new franchise with the fresh talent involved.

Sony had originally planned to combine the Men and Black and 21 Jump Street franchises, but have since shelved that idea. Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for Sony. The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organisation, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys.

Tessa appeared in Alex Garland’s recent sci-fi picture Annihilation and is currently shooting Creed II, returning for the boxing drama sequel along with Michael B. Jordan. This summer she’ll star in Annapurna’s Sorry to Bother You and has a prominent role in HBO’s upcoming second season of Westworld, which launches this spring.

She is repped by Greene and Associates, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman.

Tessa and Chris will also reprise their roles of Valkyrie and Thor respectively from Thor: Ragnarok in the upcoming Marvel mega film Avengers: Infinity War.

