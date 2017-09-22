Terminator 6: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and James Cameron to return

The old crew is coming together for Terminator 6. The old crew is coming together for Terminator 6.

“I’ll be back,” Arnold Schwarzenegger promised us and he is fulfilling his promise. The sixth installment in the Terminator franchise is starting production soon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The creator of the franchise James Cameron and the director of the first two (and most acclaimed) films The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day is also returning along with many among the old crew.

The most notable thing about the announcement was Linda Hamilton returning to play Sarah Connor in the upcoming movie. Hamilton’s driven performance was much acclaimed in the first and second films. Talking about the character, James Cameron said in a private event, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

The second film of the franchise, Terminator 2: Judgement Day is considered as one of the first films in Hollywood that made considerable innovation in the utilisation of the computer graphics technology. Arnold Schwarzenegger played the bad guy in the first film. He was a killer robot come from future to eliminate the threat to machines: John Connor’s mother Sarah Connor. In the second film, he became the protector of the threat as he was reprogrammed and sent back again, now by humans to fight a new threat to fight John Connor: a much more advanced robot.

James Cameron is otherwise known for his ultra-high grossing films like Avatar and Titanic. He and Hamilton was married in 1990s.

