Terminator 2 3D to release in India on August 25

1991 sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is all set to release again in 3D on August 25 this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to inform his followers about this news and also posted the Hindi trailer of the film. “Arnold Schwarzenegger’s #Terminator2 returns to cinemas *in 3D* on 25 Aug 2017… Here’s the HINDI trailer,” he said.

While the first film in the franchise The Terminator was commercially successful, it was the second iteration Terminator 2: Judgement Day that catapulted the franchise into a whole new level. In the film, the unstoppable assassin T-800 (Model 101), played with brilliant stolidity by Hollywood action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, becomes the protector of John Connor who is the future saviour of the human race in its war against machines. The foe of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator is T-1000, a much more advanced terminator played by Robert Patrick who can shapeshift because of the liquid metal he is made of. Directed by James Cameron, Terminator 2: Judgement Day was also path breaking for the use of computer generated imagery and visual effects.

Talking about Terminator 2 3D, the makers said, “James Cameron’s masterpiece starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting our screens in 1991 with groundbreaking special effects, the 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans.”

Terminator 2: Judgement Day stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong.

