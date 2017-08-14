Teen Choice Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra lose, Gal Gadot wins big

Deepika Padukone, who is experiencing the best phase of her career, earned laurels with her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, but it could not manage to bring in her first Hollywood award. The actor, who was nominated under many categories including Choice Action Movie Actress in the Teen Choice Awards 2017, has lost the title to Gal Gadot, whose Wonder Woman did wonders at the box office earlier this year.
And it is not just Deepika but her Bollywood contemporary Priyanka Chopra too could not garner an award. Priyanka was nominated under the category of Choice Movie Villain in which she was competing with Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Eventually, the Baywatch star lost to Luke Evans.
See the complete list of winners below.
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Beauty and the Beast
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Everything, Everything
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Kian Lawley – Before I Fall
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Emma Watson – The Circle
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Finding Dory
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Zac Efron – Baywatch
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
The Vampire Diaries
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Fuller House
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Family Guy
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
One Tree Hill
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Holland Roden – Teen Wolf
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
Fifth Harmony
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Chance the Rapper
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Grace VanderWaal
OTHER
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Simone Biles
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Camila Cabello
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Shawn Mendes
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)
Ariana Grande
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
Overwatch
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)
Kendall Jenner
Choice Fandom
Fifth Harmony
Choice International Artist
BTS
The Teen Choice Awards 2017 was held at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles.
(Winner list credit: Deadline.com)
