Tech is way to fight trafficking: Ashton Kutcher

Hollywood actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher urged the US legislators on Wednesday to drum up government support for the development of new technology to fight online sex trafficking.

Kutcher’s comments to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee follows heightened scrutiny of classified advertising websites such as Backpage.com for carrying ads that offer children for commercial sex. “Technology can be used to enable slavery, but it can also be used to disable slavery,” said Kutcher.

He spoke as the chairman of Thorn, a tech non-profit that has produced web-based tools to help police officers identify and locate victims of trafficking.

Senator John McCain who was also there at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing extended his greetings to the actor and thanked him for addressing the sensitive issue. McCain even teased Kutcher as he commented on his looks. “Ashton, you were better-looking in the movies,” said the senator. In reply to his comment, the What Happens In Vegas actor blew a kiss to the senator.

McCain even shared the video of Kutcher blowing a kiss at him on his Twitter handle. Posting the video, he wrote, “Appreciate @aplusk @thorn & @ecmassimino @humanrights1st’s commitment to the #enditmovement & support of #EndSlaveryAct.”

Kutcher, who is married to actress Mila Kunis and has two children, said becoming a parent had propelled his crusade against trafficking.

“The right to pursue happiness for so many is stripped away, it’s raped, it’s abused, it’s taken by force, fraud or coercion – it is sold for the momentary happiness of another,” said the 39-year-old actor.

Each year, up to 300,000 children are at risk of being trafficked for commercial sex in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Most sex trafficking victims are advertised or sold online, according to a U.S. Senate subcommittee report that was released last month.

Backpage.com was hit last week with the latest in a string of lawsuits that accuse the company of promoting sex trafficking by running and rewriting ads that offer children for commercial sex.