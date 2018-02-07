T’Challa is relatable but Black Panther is aspirational: Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman first starred as Black Panther in Capain America: Civil War. Chadwick Boseman first starred as Black Panther in Capain America: Civil War.

Chadwick Boseman first appeared as Prince T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War and his Black Panther moves were more than enough to leave the audience asking for more. The audience is definitely getting much more than that in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, where Chadwick’s character will be explored in a stand alone film.

T’Challa is now the King of the fictional country of Wakanda but he is still the Black Panther. In an interview in Seoul, Chadwick told indianexpress.com, “I would say that T’Challa is more relatable for the audience because he has the same vulnerabilities that every person has. He loves, he has disappointments, he deals with death, he has vulnerabilities, everybody can relate to that. So obviously I can relate to that too.”

T’Challa is the humane side of the King but his enhanced abilities shine when he’s Black Panther. Chadwick added, “You can’t really separate them because he’s both all the time.” It is the immense power of Black Panther that makes him the most powerful person in Wakanda and for the audience this superhero is aspirational in nature. “Everybody wants to have a superpower so that aspiration also relates to our human experience because we have moments when we are greater, stronger than our normal selves, where we know the exact thing to say, where we are calm under pressure. We all have moments where we can access that. We all have superpowers so I relate to that too,” Chadwick added.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkins and Martin Freeman, Black Panther releases in India on February 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd