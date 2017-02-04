Transformers The Last Knight synopsis released by Michael Bay, and it is nothing what you’ve expected before

Filmmaker Michael Bay released the synopsis of Transformers: The Last Knight Filmmaker Michael Bay released the synopsis of Transformers: The Last Knight

Michael Bay took to his website to talk about his upcoming film Transformers: The Last Knight and the writing room he had put together to expand the mythology and integrate the films. He writes, “It was a huge task to expand mythology from the beginning of the world throughout history. We had a great team of writers: Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind); Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man); Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down); Zak Penn (Ready Player One); Lindsey Beer (Barbie); Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider); Christina Hodson (Bumblebee); Steven DeKnight (Daredevil, Smallville); Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Lost); and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man).”

These writers worked with over 10,000 concept images from the franchise’s history in a big space on the Paramount lot. The summer of 2015 was spent working with movies, cartoons, comic books, the life-size Bumblebee, a Megatron head and more.

Michael Bay also wrote that there has never been another Transformers film with an as much visual scope and expanded mythology as this one. After all, they did bring the Transformers historians from Hasbro to discuss where the franchise currently stood and where it can be taken.

Michael Bay has time and again said with every Transformers installment that it could be his last, but he has never been able to keep away from the magic of filming a movie that is followed by about 120 million fans worldwide. However this could actually be his last, or so he wrote. It was followed by the filmmaker releasing the writers’ log line.

Here is the synopsis for all the fans eagerly awaiting the release of Transformers: The Last Knight!

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference.

In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive theirs, or ours.

